Gilles Simon is a former Australian Open and Wimbledon quarter-finalist

Gilles Simon has said he is taking a break from playing on the ATP Tour because of mental health concerns.

The 36-year-old Frenchman, a former world number six, was beaten in the Australian Open first round earlier in February and also lost his first match at the Open Sud de France on Tuesday.

He said: "With my heart not being there to travel and play in these conditions, I unfortunately have to take a break in order to preserve myself mentally."

Simon is now ranked 68th in the world.

He reached his career-high singles ranking in 2009 and won the last of his 14 titles on the men's tour in 2018.

