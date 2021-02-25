Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie and Andy Murray have Davis Cup experience as doubles partners

Jamie and Andy Murray are teaming up on home soil for Scotland against England in a mouthwatering Battle of the Brits.

The brothers - who have 10 Grand Slam titles between them - lead the hosts against a side set to include British number one Dan Evans at Aberdeen's P&J Live Arena on 21 and 22 December.

It marks the Murrays' first appearance together in Scotland since 2017.

The event is the fourth in the Battle of the Brits series created by Jamie last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Six matches - four doubles and two singles - will be played across the two days.