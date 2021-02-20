Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram won their first Grand Slam together at the 2020 Australian Open

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram missed out on defending their men's doubles title as they lost to Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in the Australian Open final.

The pair were beaten by Croatia's Dodig and Slovak Polasek 6-3 6-4.

Salisbury and Ram were bidding to become the first men's doubles partnership since 2011 to successfully defend their title at Melbourne Park.

Ram won the mixed doubles title with Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday.

Both sets were tight affairs, with a break of serve in either set separating the pair.

Polasek is only the second Slovak to win a Grand Slam title in doubles or singles, after four-time mixed doubles champion Daniela Hantuchova.

"This is our first Grand Slam as a team and we're having a lot of fun. I hope it continues" Dodig said.