The Fed Cup was renamed in September in honour of Billie Jean King, who won seven Fed Cups as a player and four as the US team's captain

The finals of the Billie Jean Cup in April have been postponed for a second time because of coronavirus.

The 12-nation event in Hungary, which is a revamp of the Fed Cup, was scheduled for March 2020.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Hungarian National Sports Agency said it was "unfeasible" to host the event because of Covid protocols.

The "situation remains serious and restricting", said ITF president David Haggerty.

Great Britain are still scheduled to host their Billie Jean King Cup play-off tie against Mexico in April after previously being pushed back from February.