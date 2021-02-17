Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk hit 19 winners in their quarter-final win

Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk got the better of Neal Skupski and Andreja Klepac to reach the Australian Open mixed doubles semi-finals.

Salisbury, alongside American Krawczyk, saw off fellow Briton Skupski and Slovenia's Klepac 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 10 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

The British-American duo earned a decisive break in each set having twice fended off breaks in the opener.

They will face Australian wildcard pair Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden next.