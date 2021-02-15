Australian Open: Aslan Karatsev upsets Grigor Dimitrov to reach semi-finals on debut
World number 114 Aslan Karatsev beat an injury-hampered Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open to become the first man in the Open era to reach the semi-finals on their Grand Slam debut.
The Russian qualifier fought back to shock the Bulgarian 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2.
An upset Dimitrov was struggling to move by the end of the match after receiving treatment on his back.
The 27-year-old will play either world number one Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.
Karatsev himself looked fatigued in a poor first set, with Dimitrov reeling off five games in a row to take the opener.
He had to stave off five break points in a 13-minute service game in the early stages of the second set before taking advantage when Dimitrov's level dipped.
Dimitrov, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2017, said he had struggled with pelvic spasms in the build-up to the match and could barely roll in a serve as the match progressed.
He repeatedly mouthed "I'm sorry" at his coaching box and struggled to walk up the stairs at the end of the match.
It is, however, a remarkable achievement for Karatsev, who has been playing Challenger events for much of his career.
He has become the second qualifier to reach the Australian Open semi-finals after Australian Bob Giltinan in December 1977.
Karatsev is also the lowest-ranked man to reach the Australian Open finals since Patrick McEnroe, then ranked 114, did so in 1991.
