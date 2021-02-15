Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett (left) and Gordon Reid (right) were defending champions in the men's wheelchair doubles

Britons Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid successfully defended their Australian Open men's wheelchair doubles title with victory over Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer of France.

The top seeds came through 7-5 7-6 (7-3) in a repeat of last year's final.

Hewett will later face Joachim Gerard in the wheelchair singles final.

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and American David Wagner lost the quads doubles final to Australian pair Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson.

Three-time defending champions Alcott and Davidson won 6-2 3-6 10-7.