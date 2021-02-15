Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett beat Joachim Gerard in last year's French Open singles final

Britain's Alfie Hewett will face Belgian Joachim Gerard in the final of the Australian Open men's wheelchair singles event.

Hewett, 23, claimed a superb 6-3 6-4 win over top seed Shingo Kunieda of Japan in Monday's semi-finals.

"I just tried to relish the occasion and produce the tennis needed to beat Shingo, who is a fighter," said Hewett.

Gerard ended hopes of an all-British decider when he got past Gordon Reid 4-6 7-5 6-3.

Hewett and Reid will contest Tuesday's men's doubles final after beating Kunieda and Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez.

The British pair, the top seeds at Melbourne Park, came through 10-7 in a third-set tie-break and will face France's Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer in a repeat of last year's decider, which was one of the three Grand Slam doubles finals won by the Britons in 2020.

"Doubles has been a highlight for us recently, but we had to dig deep to get over the line," said Reid.

However, Andy Lapthorne lost in the last four of the quad singles, beaten 6-2 6-2 by rising star Sam Schroder from the Netherlands, who won last year's US Open.

But Lapthorne and doubles partner David Wagner from the United States will contest the doubles final thanks to a 6-1 6-4 success over Japan's Koji Sugeno and American Nick Taylor.

Lucy Shuker will contest the women's doubles final alongside South African Kgothatso Montjane after beating Colombia's Angelica Bernal and Chile's Macarena Cabrillana 6-1 6-4.