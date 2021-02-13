Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Saturday's match was Andy Murray's second meeting with Mathias Bourgue, after the 2016 French Open

Britain's Andy Murray beat France's Mathias Bourgue in straight sets to reach the final of the ATP Challenger in Biella, Italy.

The three-time Grand Slam champion won 6-0 7-5 to set up a final meeting with Ukrainian Illya Marchenko.

Marchenko, world number 212, defeated Italian second-seed Federico Gaio 7-5 6-1 in the other semi-final.

Murray was ruled out of the ongoing Australian Open following a positive test for coronavirus.

Contesting his first tournament since October, the Scot took only 26 minutes to claim the opening set without losing a game.

Having survived three break points in the previous game, the Scot broke Bourgue's serve to move 4-3 ahead in the second set but was immediately pegged back to 4-4.

Murray was then forced to save a set point at 5-4, responding with another break before sealing victory with his second match point.

The 33-year-old has now won three successive matches without dropping a set - since coming from behind to win his opener against Maximilian Marterer.

Murray, who played only seven official matches last year because of injury and the coronavirus pandemic, was permitted to play in the second-tier event in Biella after a quarantine waiver was agreed for players travelling from outside the European Union.