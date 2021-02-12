Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won their maiden Grand Slam title together at the Australian Open in 2020

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram continued their Australian Open title defence with a second-round win over Tomislav Brkic and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

The fifth seeds overcame a second-set wobble beat the Bosnian-Pakistani pair 6-3 4-6 6-2.

They will play Australia's John Peers and Michael Venus of New Zealand next.

Salisbury and Ram won their maiden Grand Slam title together at Melbourne Park last year.

They are joined in the men's doubles draw by Britain's Jamie Murray, who has reunited with Brazilian Bruno Soares for the 2021 season.

Murray's former partner Neal Skupski and his brother Ken were knocked out with a 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 defeat by Australian John Millman and Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

Fellow Britons Luke Bambridge and Dom Inglot also fell in the second round, going down 6-4 7-5 to ninth seeds Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek.

Murray was in action on Saturday in the mixed doubles with the Scot and his American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands beating India's Rohan Bopanna and Duan Yingying of China 6-4 6-4 in the first round.

Salisbury is also competing in the mixed doubles with American Desirae Krawczyk.