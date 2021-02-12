Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic had treatment on his side in the third set

Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived an injury scare and battled past American Taylor Fritz to move into the last 16 of the Australian Open.

World number one Djokovic took the opening two sets but was then hampered by a hip injury that restricted his movement, although he still recorded a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 victory.

Djokovic, 33, is chasing a record-extending ninth men's singles title in Melbourne and a third in a row and will now meet 14th seed Milos Raonic after the Canadian defeated Marton Fucsovics.

Serbia's Djokovic hobbled between points, clutched his side and received medical treatment, but 23-year-old Fritz, the 27th seed, could not take advantage.

More to follow.