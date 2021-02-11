Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray (left) and Bruno Soares are playing their first Grand Slam together since the 2019 French Open

Briton Jamie Murray's rekindled doubles partnership with Bruno Soares continued in convincing fashion as they reached the last 16 at the Australian Open.

The Scot and the Brazilian, champions in 2016, beat Laslo Djere of Serbia and Italy's Stefano Travaglia 6-1 6-2.

There was more British success in the women's doubles event with Heather Watson and Leylah Fernandez triumphing in their second-round match.

In the mixed doubles Joe Salisbury won with American Desirae Krawczyk.

Salisbury, who is defending his men's doubles title with Rajeev Ram, and Krawczyk came through 6-4 3-6 10-7 against fourth seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal of Colombia and Taiwanese Chan Hao-ching.

Watson put Wednesday's singles defeat by Anett Kontaveit behind her to make the last 16 in the doubles alongside promising Canadian teenager Fernandez with a 7-5 6-2 win over Australians Olivia Gadecki and Belinda Woolcock.

They will play the Mexican-Canadian partnership of Giuliana Olmos and Sharon Fichman for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sixth seeds Murray and Soares, who won two Grand Slam titles together before splitting up in 2019, will take on Italy's Simone Bolelli and Argentine Maximo Gonzalez next.