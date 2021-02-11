Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rublev saved all four break points he faced against Monteiro

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev reached the Australian Open third round with a straightforward victory over Thiago Monteiro on day four in Melbourne.

The 23-year-old Russian saw off the Brazilian 6-4 6-4 7-6 (10-8).

He will face 39-year-old Feliciano Lopez next after the Spaniard fought back to beat Italy's 31st seed Lorenzo Sonego 5-7 3-6 6-3 7-5 6-4.

Lopez is playing a record 75th Grand Slam in a row, a run that started at the 2002 French Open.

Russian 19th seed Karen Khachanov also progressed on Thursday, beating Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-2 6-4 6-4.