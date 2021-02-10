Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson had won two of her previous five matches against Anett Kontaveit

Heather Watson was knocked out of the Australian Open by 21st seed Anett Kontaveit as the British challenge in the women's singles came to an end.

It was a gutsy display by the 28-year-old Briton, who battled from 3-0 and 4-1 down and 5-2 down in the tie-break to take the opening set.

The Estonian fought back to take the second set before breaking twice in the decider en route to a 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-2 victory for a place in round three.

She will now face USA's Shelby Rogers.

