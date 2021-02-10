Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson (right) has teamed up for the first time with 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez - a left-handed former Grand Slam junior champion regarded as a hot prospect

Britain's Heather Watson followed her win in the Australian Open singles with another victory in the doubles event alongside Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

The unseeded pair moved into the second round with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 win against 10th seeds Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai.

Dan Evans, who lost in the singles on Tuesday, won alongside Moldova's Radu Albot in the men's doubles.

The pair eased to a 6-2 6-3 victory against Argentina's Andres Molteni and Monaco's Hugo Nys.

Jamie Murray starts his campaign back alongside Brazilian Bruno Soares - the 2016 Australian Open champions who have reunited this year - against another Briton Cameron Norrie and his American partner Marcos Giron.

While Watson is the only British women in the doubles, there are a record nine British players in the men's event.

Reigning Australian Open champion Joe Salisbury, who plays with American Rajeev Ram, leads the rest in action on Thursday.