Victoria Azarenka had played only one match since a 14-day 'hard' quarantine

2021 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 8-21 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Defending champion Sofia Kenin made a nervous start to her Australian Open defence, while former winner Victoria Azarenka was knocked out after struggling with her breathing.

American Kenin was in tears before a 7-5 6-4 win over Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis.

"I felt a little bit [of] pressure," the 22-year-old said. "I obviously am tight. I wasn't there 100% mentally."

Meanwhile, Azarenka needed an inhaler in a 7-5 6-4 defeat by Jessica Pegula.

The Belarussian, who won the title in 2012 and 2013 and was a US Open finalist in September, was one of the 72 players who went through a 'hard' quarantine after arriving in Australia where she was confined to a hotel room for 14 days.

The 12th seed had played only one match since coming out of quarantine, having pulled out of a warm-up event last week with a lower back issue.

She made a good start, racing to a 5-2 lead, before losing five games in a row and needing two medical timeouts in the second set as she looked uncomfortable and flushed.

Kenin found it hard for different reasons, frequently struggling to keep a lid on her emotions against world number 133 Inglis as she seemed closed to tears at various points in the match.

She was broken twice in the first set to trail 3-1 before recovering and she later double-faulted on match point before making it over the line.

She admits getting nervous before all her matches but said that having a title to defend had made it worse.

"I have to try to put my emotions aside for a match," added Kenin, who faces Estonia's Kaia Kanepi next.

"I have to somehow get better at that if I want to do well here."