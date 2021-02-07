Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Couple Alison van Uytvanck (left) and Greet Minnen (right) have played with and against each other on tour

Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova coming out 40 years ago had a "huge impact" on support for LGBT+ people in women's tennis, say couple Greet Minnen and Alison van Uytvanck.

Women's Tennis Association founder King was outed as a lesbian in 1981.

Navratilova, who won a record 59 Grand Slam singles and doubles titles, came out as bisexual that year and has since identified as a lesbian.

"We are really lucky we had them before us," Minnen told BBC Sport.

"They have a huge impact because tennis is maybe one of the most supporting sports for the LGBT community."

American King, 77, won 39 Grand Slam singles and doubles titles but lost all her sponsorships after she was outed, while Czech-born American Navratilova, 64, said she "didn't get any new deals" because of her sexuality.

Van Uytvanck, 26, said she and fellow Belgian Minnen, 23, have not lost any sponsorships since going public with their relationship in 2018 and that doing so "has only helped".

The pair have been together for five years and got engaged on Christmas Eve last year after Minnen proposed.

World number 110 Minnen said they received "a lot of positive reactions" to the post announcing their engagement on social media, having also had a lot support following two photographs of post-match embraces.

After Van Uytvanck beat Anett Kontaveit in the third round of Wimbledon 2018, she kissed Minnen in the crowd.

The pair, who play doubles together, also kissed at the net after their first singles match against each other on tour in Germany in 2019, which Van Uytvanck won in three sets.

"[After beating Kontaveit] she was the only person I wanted to celebrate with so I wasn't thinking about it and I just kissed her and then it was all over social media," said Van Uytvanck, ranked 65th in the world.

Minnen added: "We are still happy we did it and that everybody saw it, there's nothing to be ashamed of. We got a lot of new fans after and people who looked up to us."

On playing against each other, Minnen said it "wasn't easy" but it helped that afterwards they were able to "assess the match together".

'It was a big deal' - Billie Jean King talks to Sue Barker about coming out

Both said they feel it is important for them to be visible role models for the LGBT+ community.

"We want to make it so it's not as hard for you people to come out," said Uytvanck.

"It's not that you have a disease, you're just in love with someone from the same gender. I hope a lot of young people understand there is nothing wrong with it."

Despite that support, Minnen said the couple receive "a lot of hate messages" on social media after some matches.

She said social media companies "can do a better job" on tackling discrimination because "when you block someone they just make another account and send another message".

While there are several openly gay female players on tour, as well as trailblazers like King, Navratilova, Amelie Mauresmo and the late Jana Novotna, there has never been an openly gay active male player in the open era.

Former American professional Brian Vahaly came out as gay after his retirement in 2007.

Minnen and Van Uytvanck said they were unsure why there has not been an openly gay active male player but said perhaps the lack of a figure like King or Navratilova has made it harder.

"Maybe it's because they haven't got a role model," said Minnen.

"Maybe there is a top player who is gay and can come out one day and maybe then the community will be more accepting."