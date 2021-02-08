Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Zverev's expression of anger allowed him to mentally refocus, while this young fan received his destroyed racquet as a memento of her trip to Melbourne Park

2021 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 8-21 February

Germany's Alexander Zverev overcame some early frustration to fight back and beat American Marcos Giron in four sets on day one of the Australian Open.

The sixth seed destroyed a racquet after failing to serve out the second set to level, but took the tie-break and won 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-2.

French 10th seed Gael Monfils broke into tears after being on the receiving end of the biggest shock so far.

Monfils, 34, lost in five sets to 21-year-old Emi Ruusuvuori of Finland.

Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem, last year's beaten finalist, started his bid to go a step better with a relatively straightforward win over Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin.

US Open champion Thiem needed a tie-break to clinch the opening set before taking control to win 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 6-3.

Swiss 17th seed Stan Wawrinka, who won the title in 2014, made light work of Portugal's Pedro Sousa, winning 6-3 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 36 minutes.

Canadian 14th seed Milos Raonic also raced through his opening match, beating Argentina's Federico Coria in a 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory that was one minute faster than Wawrinka's.