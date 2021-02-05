Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans has now reached three finals on the ATP Tour

2021 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 8-21 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

British number one Dan Evans raced past Jeremy Chardy in 60 minutes to reach the final of the Murray River Open.

The eighth seed beat France's Chardy 6-2 6-2 in Melbourne to reach the third ATP Tour final of his career.

He will play Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was similarly swift in dispatching rising French player Corentin Moutet 6-1 6-2.

Evans will begin his Australian Open campaign against compatriot Cameron Norrie on Tuesday.

Evans played two matches on Friday, beating Marcos Giron and Borna Coric to set up a meeting with Chardy.

He had lost his previous three matches against Chardy but dominated their latest, racing to a 4-0 lead in the first set.

Evans did not face a break point against Chardy and served strongly, with the Brit not dropping a point behind his first serve.

"I was a little tired after yesterday so I was pretty happy with my concentration to come out and back yesterday up," Evans said.

He has lost his previous two finals at ATP level - he was edged out by Gilles Muller in Sydney in 2017 and squandered three match points against Radu Albot at Delray Beach in 2019.

He has never played rising star Auger-Aliassime in singles.

The match will be the Canadian's seventh ATP Tour final, although he too has yet to win his first title.

There are six ATP and WTA events being played simultaneously at Melbourne Park to allow players to prepare for the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.