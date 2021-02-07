Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's Katie Boulter earned an impressive win over American teenager Coco Gauff at last week's Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne

2021 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 8-21 February Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Katie Boulter says she can win "a lot of matches" at Grand Slam level as she prepares to launch the British bid when the Australian Open starts on Monday.

The 24-year-old is the only Briton playing on day one of the delayed Grand Slam, taking on Russia's Daria Kasatkina at about 03:00 GMT.

The nation's five other singles stars play their opening matches on Tuesday.

"It's the stage I want to be on," said Boulter, who is playing at her first Slam since last year's Australian Open.

Boulter is ranked 371st in the world and is using a protected injury ranking to play at Melbourne Park.

After rising to 82nd in February 2019, her progress was stalled by a long-term back injury but she showed her capability with a string of encouraging performances at last week's Gippsland Trophy.

An opening win over Russia's Anna Kalinskaya was backed up by a notable victory over American teenager Coco Gauff, with Boulter then pushing three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka - one of the tournament favourites in Melbourne - before succumbing in three sets.

"I do feel like I can win a lot of matches at this level, as I feel like this week has shown. It's exciting for me," she said.

"But I cannot put a lot of pressure on this week, it's just another week in the calendar, in terms of me mentally and the way I address it.

"If something good comes of it, amazing. If it doesn't then I go back to working hard and doing everything I can.

"I am sure I will have many other chances to compete here and in the other Grand Slams."

Monday's order of play - Rod Laver Arena Day session (plays starts at 00:00 GMT): Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) v Naomi Osaka (Jpn) [3] Laura Siegemund (Ger) v Serena Williams (US) [10] Dominic Thiem (Aut) [3] v Mikhail Kukushkin (Kaz) Night session (plays starts at 08:00 GMT): Lizette Cabrera (Aus) v Simona Halep (Rom) [2] Novak Djokovic (Ser) [1] v Jeremy Chardy (Fra)

Can Konta rediscover Grand Slam form?

As Britain's highest-ranked player, Johanna Konta is leading the nation's hopes in the singles tournaments.

A Melbourne semi-finalist in 2016, the 29-year-old is seeded 13th in the women's draw and has reunited with coach Dimitri Zavialoff in a bid to rediscover her mojo at the majors.

Twelve months ago, Konta lost to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the Melbourne first round. That defeat came shortly after Konta had revealed the extent of a long-standing knee injury which still continues to hamper her.

Once the disrupted 2020 season restarted, she lost in the US Open second round to Romanian world number 77 Sorana Cirstea and then was knocked out in the French Open first round by 16-year-old Gauff.

"My management of my knee continues to get better and better and I'm still very hopeful that I'll get to a point where I will be pain-free at some point," Konta said last week.

With Zavialoff in her corner, Konta reached the semi-finals of the French Open, as well as the last eight at Wimbledon and the US Open, in 2019.

Playing competitively for the first time in five months, Konta won her opening match at the Gippsland Trophy but lost in the second round

Jones wants to 'inspire' on Grand Slam debut

A new British face will join Konta, Boulter and Heather Watson in the women's singles, with 20-year-old Francesca Jones having reached her first Grand Slam main draw.

Jones, who comes from Bradford, has a rare genetic condition that means she was born with three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on her right foot and four toes on her left.

After being told by doctors she would never play professional tennis, Jones has defied the odds.

She overcame issues with her balance as a child and still competes with a light racquet and small, modified grip to increase her control.

"It's great to be here and to be able to get my message across, which is please don't have any limits and keep pushing yourself," said Jones, who has attracted considerable media interest at Melbourne Park.

"If I can have any positive impact on children, adults, and they can take strength from my story and create their own, then that would be great. It's nice to have the platform here."

Who are the Brits playing in the singles? [denotes current world ranking] Monday: Katie Boulter [371] v Daria Kasatkina (Rus) [71] Tuesday: Kristyna Pliskova (Cze) [70] v Heather Watson [58] - about 03:00 GMT Dan Evans [33] v Cameron Norrie [67] - about 06:00 GMT Francesca Jones [245] v Shelby Rogers (US) [60] - about 08:00 GMT Kaja Juvan (Slo) [104] v Johanna Konta [14] - about 08:00 GMT

In the men's singles, Dan Evans is Britain's leading hope and goes into the event on the back of winning his first ATP title.

Following Sunday's triumph, 30-year-old Evans maintained a measured outlook and said his target was improving his performances in the Grand Slams.

"It was good to be out there and win, but like I said last year, this year I wanted to do well in the bigger events," he said.

"I played good tennis the last three matches, probably some of the best stuff I've played. But my focus is on this week now."

Evans has been pitted against Cameron Norrie - describing facing the only other Briton in the draw as "unfortunate" - and claimed he was the "underdog" after the world number 67 beat him at the Battle of the Brits exhibition event before Christmas.

Kyle Edmund - a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2018 - will not play because of a persistent knee injury, while Andy Murray was unable to travel after contracting coronavirus last month.

In the men's doubles, Joe Salisbury and his American playing partner Rajeev Ram are looking to retain the title which they won last year.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Jamie Murray is hoping to challenge alongside Brazilian Bruno Soares, with the 2016 champions having won their first tournament back together after reuniting for the 2021 season.

In the wheelchair events, Lucy Shuker, Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Andy Lapthorne provide the British representation.