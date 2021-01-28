Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Francesca Jones is the British number five

Britain's Francesca Jones, who has qualified for her first Australian Open, will play last year's French Open semi-finalist Nadia Podoroska in next week's warm-up event in Melbourne.

Jones, 20, will play alongside Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin in the Yarra Valley Classic.

Britons Johanna Konta and Katie Boulter have been drawn in the Gippsland Trophy, which will run concurrently.

Konta has a first-round bye, while Boulter plays Russian Anna Kalinskaya.

Heather Watson will play in the event reserved for players who have been in hard quarantine, which starts on Wednesday.