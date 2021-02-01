Australian Open 2021: How to follow on BBC TV, radio and online
|Australian Open 2021
|Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia Dates: 8-21 February
|Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 13 February and follow live commentaries of the key matches on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app.
BBC Sport brings you live radio and text coverage plus TV highlights of the second week of the 2021 Australian Open.
Television highlights of the season's first Grand Slam event start on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online on Saturday, 13 February.
Live radio and text commentaries will be announced each day once the order of play has been confirmed.
This year's tournament, which runs from 8 to 21 February, has been pushed back three weeks from its traditional January dates to enable players, coaches and officials to go through a strict coronavirus quarantine.
Matches will take place in front of up to 30,000 fans a day at Melbourne Park.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and American Sofia Kenin will seek to defend the titles they won in 2020, but Britain's Andy Murray has not travelled to Australia because of quarantine complications.
BBC coverage times
Times are GMT and subject to late changes.
Saturday, 13 February
Highlights - 13:15-14:15 - BBC One
Sunday, 14 February
Highlights - 13:45-14:45 - BBC Two
Monday, 15 February
Highlights - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Two
Tuesday, 16 February
Highlights - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Two
Wednesday, 17 February
Highlights - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Two
Thursday, 18 February
Highlights - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Two
Friday, 19 February
Highlights - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Two
Saturday, 20 February
Women's final highlights
13:15-14:45 - BBC One
Sunday, 21 February
Men's final highlights
13:00-14:30 - BBC One
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.