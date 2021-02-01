Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic (left) beat Dominic Thiem to win his eighth Australian Open last year

Australian Open 2021 Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia Dates: 8-21 February Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 13 February and follow live commentaries of the key matches on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Sport brings you live radio and text coverage plus TV highlights of the second week of the 2021 Australian Open.

Television highlights of the season's first Grand Slam event start on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online on Saturday, 13 February.

Live radio and text commentaries will be announced each day once the order of play has been confirmed.

This year's tournament, which runs from 8 to 21 February, has been pushed back three weeks from its traditional January dates to enable players, coaches and officials to go through a strict coronavirus quarantine.

Matches will take place in front of up to 30,000 fans a day at Melbourne Park.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and American Sofia Kenin will seek to defend the titles they won in 2020, but Britain's Andy Murray has not travelled to Australia because of quarantine complications.

BBC coverage times

Times are GMT and subject to late changes.

Saturday, 13 February

Highlights - 13:15-14:15 - BBC One

Sunday, 14 February

Highlights - 13:45-14:45 - BBC Two

Monday, 15 February

Highlights - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Two

Tuesday, 16 February

Highlights - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Two

Wednesday, 17 February

Highlights - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Two

Thursday, 18 February

Highlights - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Two

Friday, 19 February

Highlights - 15:00-16:00 - BBC Two

Saturday, 20 February

Women's final highlights

13:15-14:45 - BBC One

Sunday, 21 February

Men's final highlights

13:00-14:30 - BBC One

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.