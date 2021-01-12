Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie is ranked 74th in the world

Briton Cameron Norrie's bid to reach a second ATP final came to an end with a semi-final defeat by Sebastian Korda at the Delray Beach Open.

The British number three was beaten 6-3 7-5 by the American in Florida.

Korda, son of ex-world number two and 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, faces Pole Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Norrie, 25, had been hoping to reach his first tour-level final since January 2019, when he lost in the Auckland Open.