Britain's Francesca Jones qualified for a Grand Slam for the first time with a crushing victory over Lu Jiajing in the final round of Australian Open qualifying.

The 20-year-old beat China's Lu 6-0 6-1 in just one hour and one minute.

Jones was playing in her first overseas Grand Slam qualifying draw at the tournament in Dubai.

"I'm just super happy to qualify and really looking forward to getting out to Oz," she said.

"I've never been before and I'm sure it's going to be an amazing experience."

More to follow.