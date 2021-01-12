Australian Open: Francesca Jones into final round of qualifying
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Britain's Francesca Jones is through to the final round of Australian Open qualifying with victory over Jana Fett.
Playing in what is her maiden overseas Grand Slam qualifying draw, the 20-year-old defeated the Croat 7-6 (9-7) 2-6 6-1 in Dubai.
She will play China's world number 200 Lu Jiajing in the third qualifying round for a place in her first Grand Slam main draw.
Jones is the only Briton remaining in Australian Open qualifying.
- Lockdown Learning: See how we are making education more accessible than ever
- BBC Music's Sound of 2021: All the artists you need to look out for this year