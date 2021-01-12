Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Francesca Jones has yet to appear in a Grand Slam main draw

Britain's Francesca Jones is through to the final round of Australian Open qualifying with victory over Jana Fett.

Playing in what is her maiden overseas Grand Slam qualifying draw, the 20-year-old defeated the Croat 7-6 (9-7) 2-6 6-1 in Dubai.

She will play China's world number 200 Lu Jiajing in the third qualifying round for a place in her first Grand Slam main draw.

Jones is the only Briton remaining in Australian Open qualifying.