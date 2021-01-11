Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Francesca Jones has yet to appear in a Grand Slam main draw

Britain's Francesca Jones beat Monica Niculescu to reach the second round of qualifying for the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old beat the Romanian 28th seed, who is a former top-30 player, 6-3 6-2 in Dubai.

Jones will play Croatia's Jana Fett next as she bids to reach a Grand Slam main draw for the first time.

British number three Harriet Dart, 24, who reached the second round of the Australian Open in 2020, was beaten 7-5 6-2 by American Grace Min.

Elsewhere, Britain's Cameron Norrie, 25, beat third seed Adrian Mannarino to reach the the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals.

Norrie claimed a 6-2 7-5 win over the Frenchman to set up a meeting with Frances Tiafoe of America.