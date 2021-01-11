Australian Open: Francesca Jones beats Monica Niculescu in first round of qualifying
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Britain's Francesca Jones beat Monica Niculescu to reach the second round of qualifying for the Australian Open.
The 20-year-old beat the Romanian 28th seed, who is a former top-30 player, 6-3 6-2 in Dubai.
Jones will play Croatia's Jana Fett next as she bids to reach a Grand Slam main draw for the first time.
British number three Harriet Dart, 24, who reached the second round of the Australian Open in 2020, was beaten 7-5 6-2 by American Grace Min.
Elsewhere, Britain's Cameron Norrie, 25, beat third seed Adrian Mannarino to reach the the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals.
Norrie claimed a 6-2 7-5 win over the Frenchman to set up a meeting with Frances Tiafoe of America.
