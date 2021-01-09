Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Heather Watson had beaten fellow Briton Jodie Burrage in the first round in Abu Dhabi

British number two Heather Watson was knocked out of the Abu Dhabi Open in a gruelling second-round defeat by Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Alexandrova, the 17th seed, won 7-5 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 after more than two and a half hours on court.

After losing the first set, Watson came from 4-1 down in the second set tie-break to level the tie.

But she was broken in the eighth game of the decider before Alexandrova served out the match.

She will play second seed Elina Svitolina in the third round.