Ashleigh Barty is world number one and will be joined by world number 24 Jennifer Brady in doubles action at the Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty will partner US Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady in a high-profile women's doubles pairing at the Australian Open.

Australia's Barty, 24, reached the semi-finals in the singles at her home Grand Slam earlier this year.

American Brady, 25, made the last four at the US Open in September.

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram will defend their men's doubles title, while Jamie Murray has reunited with partner Bruno Soares.

Scot Murray and Brazil's Soares won the men's doubles at the US Open and Australian Open in 2016 but split in 2019.

The opening Grand Slam of the 2021 season is due to start on 8 February in Melbourne, having been pushed back by three weeks as a result of strict border rules because of the Covid-19 pandemic.