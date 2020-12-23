Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The Battle of the Brits featured 16 male and female players in a 30-match league format

Heather Watson and Anton Matusevich have been crowned champions of the Battle of the Brits Premier League of Tennis after topping the women's and men's standings respectively.

Watson, 28, won all four of her matches, culminating in Wednesday's 7-6 6-2 win against Fran Jones.

In the men's event, rising star Matusevich, 19, beat Jack Draper 6-3 2-6 10-8 to take first place.

Andy Murray finished third in the men's standings after claiming six points.

Players received either two or three points for a win, depending on the ranking of the opponent they beat in the tournament, or one point for winning a set while losing a match.

The all-British event, which took place at Roehampton, was organised by the Lawn Tennis Association to help British players prepare for the 2021 season with competitive matches after their schedules had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.