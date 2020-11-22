ATP Finals 2020: London says goodbye to season-ending tournament

After 12 years, eight different champions and 2.8m fans passing through the doors of the O2 Arena, London has waved goodbye to the ATP Finals.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev beat Austrian Dominic Thiem to lift the trophy for the final time in Britain before the tournament moves to Turin, Italy, next year.

BBC Sport takes a look back at the memorable matches, moments and haircuts from the prestigious season-ending tournament during its London stay.

Juan Martin Del Potro, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Fernando Verdasco, Nikolay Davydenko, Robin Soderling, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
This fresh-faced bunch posed for the cameras back in 2009, the first year London hosted the ATP Finals
Andy Murray
As part of a press event Andy Murray was sent on to the roof of the O2 Arena to pose with a giant bullseye
Andy Murray
Back inside the arena in 2016, Murray lifted the title and secured the year-end world number one ranking in front of a raucous home crowd
Battersea Power Station
Battersea Power Station in 2011...
Tower of London
And the Tower of London in 2017...
London Underground
The players even took a trip on the Underground in 2018
Roger Federer and Diego Maradona
Plenty of famous names have come through the doors at the O2 Arena to watch the championships. Argentine football legend Diego Maradona attended in 2013
Pat Cash and Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue was courtside in 2010...
Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Ian McKellan
And Professor McGonagall and Gandalf caught the action eight years later
Daniil Medvedev
There were no fans inside to see Daniil Medvedev lift the trophy in the final year in London...
ATP Finals at O2 Arena
But 2.8m people have attended the tournament over the 12 years and seen an array of amazing matches. Bye bye, London, and hello Turin.

