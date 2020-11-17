Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram (right) lost in a match that only lasted 81 minutes

ATP Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London. Date: 15-22 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app; follow BBC radio and live text commentary online on selected matches.

Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram were beaten in their second match in the doubles event at the ATP Finals in London on Tuesday.

They lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-0 to Dutchman Wesley Koolhof and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic, who are into the semi-finals.

It means Salisbury and Ram need to beat the German pairing of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in their final group game to advance to the last four.

Salisbury and Ram now have one win and one loss from their two matches.

They had been unable to train together in the build-up to the tournament at the O2 Arena because Salisbury was self-isolating after his coach tested positive for Covid-19.

However, they still won their opening match on Sunday with a 7-5 3-6 10-5 victory over Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Krawietz and Mies beat Kubot and Melo 6-2 7-6 (7-5) earlier on Tuesday to eliminate the Polish-Brazilian pairing.

Australian Open champions Salisbury, 28, and Ram, 36, are aiming to improve on last year’s performance when they were eliminated in the group phase.