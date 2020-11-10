Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski (left) and Jamie Murray are seeking to qualify for their first ATP Finals as a partnership

Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski are into the semi-finals at the Sofia Open - an event they need to win to stand a chance of qualifying for next week's ATP Finals.

The pair are chasing the final spot in the doubles event at the prestigious end-of-season tournament in London.

They beat Moldova's Radu Albot and New Zealand's Artem Sitak 6-4 6-2 in the Bulgarian capital on Wednesday.

The second seeds face Fabrice Martin and Hugo Nys for a place in the final.

The British pair need to overtake Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who occupy the eighth and final qualifying place for the ATP Finals, which start on Sunday.

If top seeds Melzer and Roger-Vasselin were also to reach the final in Sofia, Murray and Skupski would not be able to qualify.