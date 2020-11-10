ATP Finals: Jamie Murray & Neal Skupksi into Sofia semi-finals to keep hopes alive

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray
Neal Skupski (left) and Jamie Murray are seeking to qualify for their first ATP Finals as a partnership

Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski are into the semi-finals at the Sofia Open - an event they need to win to stand a chance of qualifying for next week's ATP Finals.

The pair are chasing the final spot in the doubles event at the prestigious end-of-season tournament in London.

They beat Moldova's Radu Albot and New Zealand's Artem Sitak 6-4 6-2 in the Bulgarian capital on Wednesday.

The second seeds face Fabrice Martin and Hugo Nys for a place in the final.

The British pair need to overtake Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, who occupy the eighth and final qualifying place for the ATP Finals, which start on Sunday.

If top seeds Melzer and Roger-Vasselin were also to reach the final in Sofia, Murray and Skupski would not be able to qualify.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured