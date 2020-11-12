ATP Finals quiz: What can you remember about London hosting event?
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
London will host the ATP Finals for a final time before the men's season-ending event moves to Turin, Italy, from 2021.
The prestigious tournament, which starts on Sunday, will have had a run of 12 editions in the English capital when it heads to its new home.
Before that happens, let's have some fun and look back - try our quiz to find out how much you remember about the event's stay in London.
