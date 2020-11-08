Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev sealed his first title of 2020 having won four tournaments last year

World number five Daniil Medvedev won his eighth ATP title as he beat Alexander Zverev 5-7 6-4 6-1 in the Paris Masters final.

German Zverev, who won two titles in as many weeks in Cologne last month and beat Rafael Nadal in Saturday's semi-finals, took an early advantage.

But Russian third seed Medvedev rallied to win in two hours seven minutes.

It was only in his second win in seven meetings with Zverev, adding to his 2019 Shanghai Masters final success.

Medvedev, 24, sealed a place in his first final since that win in China 13 months ago, with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over 10th seed Milos Raonic on Saturday.

And after a closely fought opening two sets against 23-year-old Zverev, ranked seven in the world, he raced into a 4-0 lead in the decider and soon wrapped up an impressive victory.