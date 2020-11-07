Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem in his first Grand Slam final at the US Open in September

World number two Rafael Nadal was beaten at the semi-final stage of the Paris Masters as German Alexander Zverev advanced with a 6-4 7-5 victory.

It was a second successive win against the 20-time Grand Slam winner for world number seven Zverev, who lost their first five meetings.

Zverev, winner of 13 ATP events, sealed the match in one hour and 39 minutes.

Fourth seed Zverev, who won two titles in as many weeks last month, faces Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

Russian third seed Medvedev defeated 10th seed Milos Raonic of Canada 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in one hour and 37 minutes.

Trailing by a set and a break, Nadal, 34, was unable to take two break points to level at 3-3 in the second and Zverev soon had three break points for a 5-2 lead.

But the Spanish left-hander, yet to win the indoor Paris event, having lost to David Nalbandian in the 2007 final, won three successive games to take a 5-4 advantage.

However, Zverev, 23, carved out a single break point opportunity in game 11 and took the chance to move ahead again before serving out for an impressive win.