Rafael Nadal became the fourth player to record 1,000 ATP Tour wins with victory over fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters.

American legend Jimmy Connors leads with 1,274, followed by Nadal's long-time rival Roger Federer (1.242) and Czech great Ivan Lendl (1,068).

The feat comes a month after Nadal won his 20th Grand Slam, matching Federer's record, with a 13th French Open title.

Nadal will play either Borna Coric or Jordan Thompson in the last 16.

