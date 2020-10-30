Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The victory was the biggest of Sonego's career

World number one Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat by Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open.

The Serb was beaten 6-2 6-1 by the world number 42, who only came into the tournament as a lucky loser.

Djokovic looked out of sorts in the opening set as Sonego took control.

The Italian kept up the intensity in the second set, a double break putting him 4-1 up, and he held his nerve for a famous win.

It is the first time Djokovic has ever been beaten by a lucky loser.

It also means he will have to wait a little longer before he completes the formality of equalling Pete Sampras' all-time record of ending the season top of the rankings for a sixth time.