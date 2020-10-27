Dan Evans reaches second round of Vienna Open after Aljaz Bedene retires
Dan Evans progressed to the second round of the Vienna Open after former Great Britain team-mate Aljaz Bedene retired with an injury.
British number one Evans took the first set 6-3 and was trailing 5-4 on serve in the second when Bedene pulled out with a right thigh issue.
Bedene, who changed allegiance from Slovenia to Britain before switching back again in 2017, had been suffering from the problem earlier in the match
Evans will play Jurij Rodionov next.
The Austrian 21-year-old, the world number 153, upset Canadian world number 12 Denis Shapovalov in their first-round match, winning 6-4 7-5.
World number one Novak Djokovic safely reached the second round by beating fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.
