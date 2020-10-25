Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Zverev won 71% of his service points in the final

German Alexander Zverev captured his second ATP indoor title in a week with a 6-2 6-1 victory against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in Cologne.

World number seven Zverev, 23, the top seed, needed only one hour and 11 minutes to seal his 13th ATP title.

It took the US Open finalist's record against second seed Schwartzman to 2-2.

Meanwhile, at the European Open in Antwerp, Frenchman Ugo Humbert claimed his second ATP title with a 6-1 7-6 (7-4) win over Australian Alex de Minaur.

The 22-year-old, who saved four match points to beat Britain's Dan Evans in the semi-finals on Saturday, saw off the eighth seed in an hour and 37 minutes, and is set to rise from 38th in the world rankings to number 32.

Zverev had been troubled by a hip problem earlier in the week but he strolled to an eighth straight win in Cologne and is set to compete at the ATP Finals in London next month, where he will seek to regain the title he won for the first time in 2018.