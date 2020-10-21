Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans has strung wins together for the first time since the ATP Tour restarted in August, stretching back six tournaments to when he reached the Dubai semi-finals in February

British number one Dan Evans won consecutive matches on the ATP Tour for the first time since February, beating American Frances Tiafoe to reach the European Open quarter-finals.

Evans, ranked 35th in the world, won 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 against Tiafoe in Antwerp.

The 30-year-old will face Russian third seed Karen Khachanov or Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the last eight.

In the doubles, fourth seeds Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski lost 6-4 6-4 to Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop.

Elsewhere, Katie Boulter earned victory in her first tour-level match since March, while Harriet Dart and Francesca Jones also won at a separate tournament on the second-tier ITF Tour.

Boulter, 24, enjoyed a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Poland's Martyna Kubka at the W15 Sharm El Sheikh.

Dart, 24, won 6-3 6-3 against France's Selena Janicijevic at the W25 Reims, where Jones claimed a 6-2 6-0 victory over Indy de Vroome of the Netherlands.

On the men's second-tier Challenger Tour, Jay Clarke was beaten 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-2 by Croatia's Borna Gojo in Istanbul.