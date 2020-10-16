Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta is also looking for a new coach - after a short trial with Thomas Hogstedt ended - as she plans for the 2021 season

British number one Johanna Konta has pulled out of next week's WTA event in the Czech Republic because she does not feel comfortable travelling while Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

It means the 29-year-old will not play again this year, instead focusing on preparing for the 2021 season.

Konta, who is ranked 13th in the world, lost to American teenager Coco Gauff in the French Open first round last month.

The Ostrava Open, a hard-court event, starts in the Czech city on Monday.