Polish teenager Iga Swiatek completed a stunning rise by becoming the lowest-ranked woman to win the French Open after beating American Sofia Kenin.

Swiatek, 19, is a former junior Wimbledon champion but the world number 54's rise to Roland Garros history has been swift and surprising.

She showed few nerves to beat fourth seed Kenin 6-4 6-1, lifting the trophy without losing a set in the tournament.

"I don't know what is going on, I'm so happy," a smiling Swiatek said.

Swiatek is the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.

She is the youngest French Open champion since Monica Seles lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in 1992.

"It is crazy. Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam and now I'm here," added Swiatek, who was laughing before her voice cracked with emotion.

"It feels like such a short time. I'm so overwhelmed."

Swiatek dropped to her haunches and cupped her mouth in disbelief after cracking a forehand winner on her first match point.

After asking the umpire for permission, she ran across Court Philippe Chatrier to find her nearest and dearest, eventually being pointed in the right direction to run up to her support team and family in the players' box.

