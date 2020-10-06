Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dominic Thiem failed to reach a fourth successive semi-final at Roland Garros

Diego Schwartzman beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7-1) 5-7 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in a stamina-sapping duel to reach the French Open semi-finals.

The match, played in blustery weather, lasted over five hours and featured numerous long rallies with both players breaking each other several times because of their superb return games.

The first four sets were tight before Thiem's level dropped in the decider, while 12th seed Schwartzman reached his first major semi and might now face Rafael Nadal.

The Spanish defending champion, seeking a 13th title, plays Jannik Sinner later on Tuesday on Philippe Chatrier.

Argentine Schwartzman had defeated Austrian Thiem only twice in their past eight encounters, but arrived at Roland Garros having reached the final of the Italian Open.

He looked far fresher than Thiem in the opening stages and, after breaking back in the sixth game, ran away with the tie-break.

Third seed Thiem has incredible powers of recovery, though, as demonstrated in the final at Flushing Meadows and in his previous five-set match against Hugo Gaston.

There were early breaks in the second set before a 15-minute ninth game where Thiem had seven breaks of serve but failed to convert any of them.

Schwartzman perhaps would have had two break points himself in the next game had he made a relatively easy shot at the net, and was punished for his profligacy as Thiem broke once more before serving out for the set.

The third set was as keenly fought with eight breaks of serve - it was eventually settled once more on a tie-break.

Neither player's level had dropped by the time of the fourth set. Schwartzman looked to have made the decisive break to go 3-2 ahead but he was broken back in the 10th game as he served for the match.

In that game, Thiem underlined why he is regarded as having one of the best forehands in men's tennis with a stunning shot down the line which had Schwartzman looking on in disbelief.

Again a tie-break decided the set, but this time it was world number 14 Schwartzman who came out on top.

He remained dominant in the decider, breaking to love in the sixth game to go 4-2 up before sealing victory with another break.

The 5ft 7in player turned around to the crowd, took off his cap and produced a beaming smile after his greatest achievement at a Grand Slam.