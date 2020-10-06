French Open 2020: Alleged match-fixing investigated in women's doubles match

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The French Open logo in the rain
The French Open is being played in October because of the coronavirus pandemic

An investigation has begun into alleged match-fixing in a French Open women's doubles first-round match, the Paris prosecutor's office has confirmed.

Officials began investigating on 1 October after suspicions of "organised fraud" and "corruption in sports".

A source close to the investigation told the BBC the inquiry focuses on Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig v Yana Sizikova and Madison Brengle.

Russian Sizikova and American Brengle lost 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 to the Romanians.

The investigation is likely to take several weeks.

The Tennis Integrity Unit and International Tennis Federation declined to comment.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured