Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The French Open is being played in October because of the coronavirus pandemic

An investigation has begun into alleged match-fixing in a French Open women's doubles first-round match, the Paris prosecutor's office has confirmed.

Officials began investigating on 1 October after suspicions of "organised fraud" and "corruption in sports".

A source close to the investigation told the BBC the inquiry focuses on Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig v Yana Sizikova and Madison Brengle.

Russian Sizikova and American Brengle lost 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 to the Romanians.

The investigation is likely to take several weeks.

The Tennis Integrity Unit and International Tennis Federation declined to comment.