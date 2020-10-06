French Open 2020: Alleged match-fixing investigated in women's doubles match
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
An investigation has begun into alleged match-fixing in a French Open women's doubles first-round match, the Paris prosecutor's office has confirmed.
Officials began investigating on 1 October after suspicions of "organised fraud" and "corruption in sports".
A source close to the investigation told the BBC the inquiry focuses on Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig v Yana Sizikova and Madison Brengle.
Russian Sizikova and American Brengle lost 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 to the Romanians.
The investigation is likely to take several weeks.
The Tennis Integrity Unit and International Tennis Federation declined to comment.