Jamie Murray (left) has won seven Grand Slam doubles titles - but never the French Open

Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski have been beaten by defending champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the French Open quarter-finals.

The 13th seeds lost 6-4 6-4 in Paris.

Murray, 34, and Skupski, 30, were the last Britons left in the doubles after defeat for Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram on Monday.

German eighth seeds Krawietz and Mies will face ninth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof or Nicholas Monroe and Tommy Paul in the semi-finals.

Murray and Skupski, who were broken early in both sets, failed to recover and despite fending off four match points on the Skupski serve to hold for 5-4, they succumbed when the Germans held to love in the next game.