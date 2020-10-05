Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Laura Siegemund took some time to relax after eating a meal mid-match at the French Open

When you've got to eat, you've got to eat.

That was definitely the case for Germany's Laura Siegemund on the way to her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final.

The world number 66 was a set and a break up in the French Open fourth round when she decided it was time for a snack.

Actually, a bit more than a snack. Siegemund took advantage of her opponent Paula Badosa taking a medical time-out to rush over to the side of the court and retrieve a brown tub.

She then sat down and tucked in to what looked like noodles, though she assured the umpire after the match that it was not a Chinese takeaway.

There was even room - and time - for pudding: a cereal bar.

The umpire later told Siegemund that he had never seen anyone do that before and she explained that she had not been able to eat much before the match because of stomach problems.

In her post-match news conference the 32-year-old explained that she "was trying to get some carbs in" and had already attempted to eat an energy bar.

"I couldn't get it down really," she said.

"So I asked my physio to bring me something else. I just wanted to get some carbs, some potato or rice, whatever.

"Probably looks weird having a fork and eating like that, but better than low sugar anyway."

It seemed to do the trick. Siegemund broke serve again shortly after and went on to win 7-5 6-2.

Here's hoping she has plenty of time to eat before her quarter-final against seventh seed Petra Kvitova on Tuesday.