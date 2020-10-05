French Open 2020: Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram lose in quarter-finals

Joe Salisbury serves, with Rajeev Ram at the net
Joe Salisbury (right) and Rajeev Ram (left) have never made it past the French Open quarter-finals

Britain's Joe Salisbury failed to reach the French Open semi-finals with American partner Rajeev Ram after losing to Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.

The third seeds won the first set comfortably but eventually lost 4-6 6-4 7-5 to the seventh seeds.

Salisbury, 28, and Ram, 36, won the Australian Open in February and reached the US Open semi-finals last month.

Britons Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski - seeded 13th - will play their quarter-final on Tuesday.

Murray and Skupski face German eighth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in their bid to reach a first French Open semi-final together.

Murray's former playing partner Soares of Brazil and Croatia's Pavic will play top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah or Frederik Nielsen and Tim Putz next.

