Nadal
Nadal is looking to win a 13th French Open title
French Open 2020
Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis

Twelve-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal raced into the quarter-finals with a straight-set victory over American qualifier Sebastian Korda.

Korda said in the build-up that Nadal was his "idol" but the 20-year-old struggled to match the clay-court specialist on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Spanish second seed Nadal, chasing a fourth successive title at Roland Garros, took the match 6-1 6-1 6-2.

He will face the winner of Alexander Zverev versus Jannik Sinner next.

"Sebastian will have a really bright future, such a great player and only 20 years old," said 34-year-old Nadal, of a player who calls him an inspiration.

"It is a real honour. All of our generation try hard to be passionate, play every single day at our best, and if that is an inspiration for the younger generation, that is good."

Korda, whose dad Petr was the 1998 Australian Open champion and reached the final in Paris in 1992, was the youngest American man to reach this stage at Roland Garros since 19-year-old Michael Chang in 1991.

He grew up watching video tapes of the Spaniard and even named his cat after the 19-time Grand Slam champion.

It promised to be the perfect start for the French Open debutant, who twice had break points in a nine-minute opening game.

But the world number 213 failed to convert as a ruthless Nadal held and then won the following four games on his way to clinching the opening set in 40 minutes.

He eased to the second set in blustery conditions in Paris, before Korda broke early in the third with a combination of fierce backhands.

But Nadal, who is yet to drop a set this tournament, hit back by taking the next five games in a row to win in one hour and 55 minutes.

  • Vamos Rafa.

    • AFCDale replied:
      How insightful.

  • whose dad Petr was the 1998 Australian Open champion

    And just months later was banned from tennis for doping. Questions were raised about the legitimacy of his Australian win.

  • Hope this title goes back to Manacor.

  • Come on Rafa, an all time great, true gent on and off the court unlike the current no 1....... It would be the icing on the cake to thrash the current no. 1 to win his 13th French Open.

  • What time does Nadal go to bed?

    TENNISh

  • Were it not for that break of serve I'd say Korda somehow managed to offer even less than Galan vs Djokovic.

    Called it yesterday on here and as usual touchy fans who can't handle anything but hero worship for their favourite downvoted me.

  • I am sticking with my prediction,
    Nadal v Rublev final, Nadal will win his last slam this week, Nadal 20 Federer 20 Djokovic 17, I would expect to see the next Generation take over from then 🤣

    • soupdragon replied:
      Hope your prediction is correct

  • One of the all time greats and a true gentleman. Come on Rafa!

  • Just Amazing, Novak , best if you lose now as we don’t want to see you embarrassed again by Nadal at the French

    • AFCDale replied:
      You're seriously saying something like that after he's beat someone who had never played a tour level match before this tournament?

      Thanks for reminding me what the archetypal Nadal fan looks like though.

  • Total doddle for the Spaniard.

  • No sweat for the GOAT here on the road to his 20th Grand Slam title. What a player

    • the frantic four replied:
      Oh so he beat Sampras on a fast grass court??????

  • Of course he will make the finals. He always does. And I hope he wins.

