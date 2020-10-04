Last updated on .From the section Tennis

French Open 2020 Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis

Top seed Simona Halep is out of the French Open after losing to Iga Swiatek in the fourth round in just 68 minutes.

The Romanian, a heavy favourite to claim a second Roland Garros title, was stunned 6-1 6-2 by the Polish teenager.

World number 58 Swiatek outhit and outmanoeuvred the 2018 champion to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time.

The 19-year-old will play with either Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens or Martina Trevisan of Italy next.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep dominated Swiatek 6-1 6-0 when the two met at the same stage last year.

However, Swiatek asserted herself from the start, taking the first set in 24 minutes and finishing the match with an astonishing 30 winners.

Swiatek was in tears after her victory and admitted she had surprised herself with her level of play.

"I felt like I was playing perfectly and I was so focused that even I am surprised that I can do that," she said.

More to follow.