Svitolina has twice reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros

French Open 2020 Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Third seed Elina Svitolina progressed to the French Open last 16 with a straight-set victory over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian won 6-4 7-5 in one hour and 40 minutes.

Alexandrova double-faulted to hand her opponent two match points and then went long to see Svitolina safely through.

"It's always nice to be in the second week of a Grand Slam and have a chance to go deep into the tournament, that's always the goal," said Svitolina.

"It was not easy, going into the match I knew she would strike the ball hard and flat, so I had to adjust quickly with my feet. It was important to stay focused."

She will face France's Caroline Garcia or Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens next at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard was knocked out by Poland's Iga Swiatek, with the 19-year-old winning 6-3 6-2.